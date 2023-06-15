Tropical wave off coast of Africa could slowly develop over next week

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a newly formed tropical wave near Africa.

Forecast models show the wave could develop and gain strength over the next week as it moves through the Atlantic Ocean.

Seeing a tropic wave near Africa during this time of year is unusual.

The water temps are normally cool in the tropical Atlantic this time of year, but they are running way above average.

We typically see waves developing off the coast of Africa in August, not June.

There are no current threats at this time, but the system will need to be monitored as it move our direction.

