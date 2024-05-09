More than 200K people expected to rock out at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The excitement is kicking into high gear at the Daytona International Speedway.

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend the 2024 Welcome to Rockville music festival.

As rock fans file into the festival grounds, soaring temperatures will be a big safety concern.

Officials say they are taking extra measures to help ensure festivalgoers are safe.

Organizers are ready for the heatwave with free water, shade, misting, and a giant water slide.

Local officials are also urging attendees to hydrate well before the event.

Organizers say Welcome to Rockville is the biggest rocket festival in North America and they promise an unforgettable weekend.

There are 150 bands set to perform, including headliners Mötley Crüe, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters, and Slipknot.

More details on Welcome to Rockville can be found here.

