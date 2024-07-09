Morning heat to fuel afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be slightly cooler on Tuesday, but rain and storm changes will still be high.

Our area will not be as hot as Monday because of an earlier chance of seeing rain and storms.

The elevated storm chances come after parts of Central Florida received around 5 inches of rain on Monday.

Some of those spots have missed out on all rain for more than a week.

Over the next few days, a west wind will direct much of the rain along our beaches.

The heat will build back into the weekend with continued afternoon shower activity.

