Mosquito-borne illnesses are causing concern nationwide, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mosquito-borne illnesses are causing concern nationwide.

Orange County has reported two cases of sloth fever and 29 cases of dengue fever.

This is because nearly 300 cases of mosquito-borne viruses, including West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, have been reported across the U.S.

Officials in New York City are spraying for mosquitoes infected with West Nile.

In Massachusetts, high schools have moved football games earlier due to Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

With mosquito-borne diseases rising, experts say it’s important to take precautions.

This includes avoiding mosquito habitats and using repellent to protect yourself and your family.

