Mostly sunny and warm weekend ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have some fantastic weather this weekend.

After a cool start Friday morning, our area will warm up nicely in the afternoon.

We will have mostly sunny skies and pleasant highs in the upper 70s.

This weekend will get even warmer with highs in the 80s.

Another storm system will move across the south over the weekend, bringing rain chances back to Central Florida by the end of the weekend.

