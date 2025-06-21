Lightning hospitalized man, leads to car damage amid Central Florida storms

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Lightning made a big mess across Central Florida today. It sent one man to the hospital and totaled another man’s car.

“I was in shock.” Lukas Sepuoveda says he was already having a bad day when he walked outside at the Wimbledon Park Condos in Orlando and saw his Toyota Corolla crushed like a can.

“Ya, it was upsetting. It is what it is. Nature.”

Beachgoer Katherine Skinner says, “Everybody was running to their cars. Even the people working here ran to their cars.” And over on New Smyrna Beach. Rescuers say a tourist from Colorado was struck by lightning.

Director of Beach Safety Tammy Malphurs says, “This was an unfortunate freak accident.”

She says the skies were blue, and the storm was unexpected. “A 29-year-old man was in ankle-deep water when he was struck by lightning.” According to police, two golfers had a close call at the Venetian Bay golf course but are okay. “We did have reports that people were indirectly hit.”

Skinner says, “It was very intense thunder and lightning was happening everywhere.”

Back in Orlando, crews cleaned up the mess. Lightning damaged several other cars, as well as a fence and a tree.

Sepuoveda says, “It was the first time I heard the lightning so close. It was like boom!”

And rescuers say, if you hear thunder, go inside immediately to be safe.

