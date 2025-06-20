Man in critical condition after lightning strike in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by lightning in New Smyrna Beach.

Volusia Beach Safety said the 29-year-old from Colorado was struck while standing in ankle-deep water around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Rescuers administered CPR, but he was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to New Smyrna Beach police, two people golfing on the Venetian Bay golf course were also struck indirectly by lightning, but they’re OK.

Rescuers want to remind everyone to stay inside when they hear thunder, whether you’re on the beach, the golf course or just outside, get indoors for safety.

