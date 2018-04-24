ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A drive-by shooting sent a mother of three to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday.
Investigators said bullets shot through the wall of her home near Mercy Drive and Silver Star Road and hit her while she was sleeping.
Detectives have not found the gunman.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the home on Carousel Road about 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
From what we can see in the front of the house, we counted 9 bullet holes on this Carousel Rd home --sending a mother to the hospital. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/oSLH8p7zdt— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) April 24, 2018
Deputies found a 46-year-old woman had been shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Her three teenage sons were inside sleeping when they heard the gunfire.
Deputies have no identified the victim.
No other information was released.
RIGHT NOW: @OrangeCoSheriff deputies are searching for the gunman who shot a mother inside her home in a drive by shooting. Her three teenage boys were inside at the time---> Live details on the investigation 5AM-9AM @WFTV pic.twitter.com/QhNtDJMNuO— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) April 24, 2018
