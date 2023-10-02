Mother remembers son who was killed in Ocala hit-and-run

OCALA, Fla. — A mother is mourning the loss of her son, who became the victim of a hit-and-run in Ocala.

“It doesn’t feel real, and I’m sure it never will feel real,” said Shaquita Thompson, whose son was killed.

It’s been just over one month since the tragedy happened, but for Thompson, the pain is still very fresh.

“When that plays over and over in my mind, that’s very hurtful, and it brings tears to my soul,” said Thompson.

The heartbroken mother said her only son, James Thompson, Jr., made a big impact on everyone he met during his 26 years of life.

“My son loved his children,” she said. “He was a hard worker, very motivated, and he didn’t deserve to pass away and leave this earth at such a young age. Nobody does.”

James was killed on August 26th while he was helping a friend who had been in a crash on Pine Avenue and SW 17th Street.

James met him there and was taking pictures of the damaged car when he was struck by a speeding driver who never stopped to help.

It was the same driver who would soon after that, according to investigators, intentionally slam into Ocala Police Sgt. Ron Malone’s police cruiser seriously injured the officer.

“It’s the noise that I remember the most,” said Sgt. Malone. “The explosion of when the car hit me with such force.”

Sgt. Malone is still recovering. The suspect driver later died from his injuries.

As for Thompson’s son, who also later died at the hospital, he leaves behind two young kids and has another baby due in February.

“It just hurts me that they won’t have their father in their lives to help raise them,” said Thompson.

She said she has ordered a memorial from the Florida Highway Patrol to be placed at the crash site.

In the meantime, she continues to ask for prayers during this difficult time.

