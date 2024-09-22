MotoPassport Scavenger Hunt returns to Biketoberfest

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The 32nd annual Biketoberfest is returning to Daytona Beach in October.

The event is set to take place from Oct. 17 to 20.

Biketoberfest is drawing motorcycle enthusiasts to Volusia County for a weekend of live music, bike shows, and scenic rides.

According to the news release, this year’s event will bring back the popular MotoPassport Scavenger Hunt.

Guests can download the Biketoberfest mobile app and can find the 13 locations across Daytona Beach.

Landmarks include local landmarks like the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse and ONE DAYTONA.

The 13 locations for the scavenger hunt:

Alert Riders (tent located trackside in Daytona International Speedway’s display area)

Copper Bottom Craft Distillery

Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club

Florida Motorcycle Safety Program (tent located trackside in Daytona International Speedway’s display area)

Indian Motorcycle Daytona Beach located along Beach Street

Motoplex Daytona located on Ballough Road

Ocean Deck Restaurant and Beach Club

ONE DAYTONA (located across from Daytona International Speedway)

Ponce Inlet Lighthouse, the tallest lighthouse in the state of Florida

Rue & Ziffra (tent located at Willie’s Tropical Tattoo on U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach)

Tanger Outlets

Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley-Davidson at Destination Daytona

The Official Biketoberfest® Welcome Center (located trackside in Daytona International Speedway’s display area)

The Official Biketoberfest Welcome Center is the final stop on the scavenger hunt where individuals can pick up their collectible coin.

The first 500 to complete the challenge will receive a collectible coin.

