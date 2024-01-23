Motorcycle rider killed, another critically injured after collision with SUV in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Volusia County that left a motorcycle rider dead Tuesday afternoon and sent another to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to FHP, the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Highway 17 near Prevatt Road in Seville.

Before the crash, troopers say a 74-year-old Fort McCoy man driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer pulling a trailer was headed northbound on Highway 17, just to the south of Prevatt Road.

At the same time, a 73-year-old Ormond Beach man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 71-year-old Ormond Beach man on a Yamaha motorcycle were both traveling southbound on Highway 17 with the Harley just ahead of the Yamaha.

See a map below:

According to FHP, the driver of the Trailblazer failed to slow down or stop for traffic ahead in the northbound lane and swerved into the southbound lane, directly into the path of the motorcycles.

Troopers say the Harley collided head-on with the SUV while the Yamaha struck the trailer.

Both riders were thrown from their motorcycles.

The Harley rider was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The man on the Yamaha was taken to Halifax Daytona Hospital in critical condition and has since stabilized, according to FHP.

The SUV driver was taken to AdventHealth DeLand Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

According to a crash report from FHP, the man on the Harley Davidson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash while the Yamaha rider was.

FHP’s investigation into the sequence of events leading up to the crash is ongoing.

