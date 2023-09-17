Motorcycle rider killed in early morning crash in Brevard County

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in an early morning crash in Brevard County, according to Cocoa Beach Police.

Police said the motorcycle ride was traveling eastbound on State Road 520 near the relief bridge in Cocoa Beach around 5:35 a.m. when the crash occurred.

According to investigators, the 38-year-old motorcyclist crashed into the rear of a pickup truck that was also traveling eastbound on SR-520.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was not injured during the crash.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

