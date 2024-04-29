Motorcyclist, 74, dies following crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An elderly Orlando man on a motorcycle died following a traffic crash Sunday night in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. along Town Center Boulevard.

FHP said the 74-year-old man was on a Jiajue scooter, traveling north on the outside lane of Town Loop Boulevard.

Troopers said when he tried to make a righthand turn onto Town Center Boulevard, he entered directly into the path of an eastbound Honda CR-V.

The two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Osceola Regional Hospital, but did not survive.

The driver of the SUV and three passengers, including two children, suffered minor injuries, FHP said.

FHP did not release names of those involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

