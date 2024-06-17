Motorcyclist dies after Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died following a crash Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in Brevard County.

According to a news release, a 1999 Triumph Sprint motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Malabar Road approaching Malabar Woods Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was traveling above the posted speed limit and failed to slow down on a curve, troopers said.

Investigators said the driver ran off the roadway and overturned and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The 51-year-old man who drove the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene, troopers said.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

