Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup truck in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in south Brevard County.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 1 north of 1st Street in Grant-Valkaria.

Florida Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

The agency has not released details on what led to the crash, but said the motorcyclist, 56, of Vero Beach, died from his injuries after being rushed to a hospital.

Investigators said the driver of the truck, 68, of Malabar, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 8:30 a.m., FHP reported roadblock on the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 north of 1st Street.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group