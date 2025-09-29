Motorcyclist dies after crashing along US-1 in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police say a motorcyclist died after crashing early Monday in Melbourne.

It happened along US-1, also known as Harbor City Boulevard, near Aurora Road.

Shortly after 5 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a downed motorcyclist who was pinned beneath their bike.

Police arrived and located the crash along the east shoulder of the US-1. They said the rider died at that location.

Investigators said the case remains active and asks anyone with tips about the deadly crash to call Melbourne Police Department at 321- 616-6027 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

