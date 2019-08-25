Motorcyclist killed in Cocoa Beach crash, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Cocoa Beach Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the 3300 block of North Atlantic Avenue.
Police said the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. Sunday.
Officials said Bernard Gillebaard, 49, was traveling southbound on a motorcycle and crashed into the passenger side of a car.
The driver of the vehicle was making a left turn from the northbound lanes toward the First United Methodist Church, investigators said.
Gillebaard was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to police.
Officials said the driver of the car was also transported to the hospital but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
