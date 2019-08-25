  • Person shot at car rental business near OIA

    By: Charles Frazier

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a car rental business near Orlando International Airport.

    They were called to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Hangar Boulevard just after 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

    Officers arrived to find the victim, identified only as a person in their late 20s, with a gunshot wound.

    They did not release any information on the severity of the victim’s injury.

    Airport officials say the business is more than 1 mile from the main airport terminal.

    They confirmed the shooting had no effect on any flights or airport operations.

     

     

     

