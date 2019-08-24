Man threatens to shoot hotel after unpleasant stay, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Cocoa Beach Police Department arrested Joseph McKinney, 40, of Texas, after he allegedly threatened to conduct a shooting at a hotel.
Investigators said McKinney was taken into custody after he got off a cruise ship at Port Canaveral on Sunday morning.
Police responded to the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront Hotel at 1550 N. Atlantic Avenue on Friday after the hotel received an electronic guest review expressing McKinney’s displeasure about his recent stay, according to police.
Officers said McKinney’s review contained threatening language and made reference to an “active shooter style” event at the hotel.
McKinney was charged with making written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.
He was transported to the Brevard County Jail and is being held on $25,000 bail.
