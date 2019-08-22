'Larger than life' traffic possible due to Backstreet Boys concert, sporting events in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - We’ll tell you why traffic could be a nightmare in downtown Orlando this weekend: two major sporting events and a boy band concert.
Channel 9 traffic expert Racquel Asa said more than 100,000 people are expected to clog roads heading into downtown Orlando Friday and Saturday.
It starts off with an Orlando City Soccer game on Friday at 8 p.m. at Exploria Stadium. But road closures on Central Boulevard and Church Street start well before the game at 3:30 p.m.
Saturday packs a double whammy with a Backstreet Boys concert at the Amway Center at 8 p.m. and the college football season kickoff game between the University of Florida and University of Miami at Camping World Stadium at 7 p.m.
But road closures for those events will happen as early as 7 a.m. and stay closed until midnight.
Parking at Camping World Stadium is already sold out, so instead of driving down and hoping to find a spot, the city recommends trying to reserve one in a city garage online.
There are no events planned for the downtown area on Sunday, but there is expected to be traffic around the new Creative Village as everyone gets used to UCF’s new downtown campus with classes starting Monday morning.
