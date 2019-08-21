0 Move-in day: UCF's new downtown Orlando campus to open to students

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's move-in day for the first group of students set to live in UCF's brand-new downtown Orlando campus.

The students will move in to the apartments on Terry Avenue near Livingston Street before classes start on Monday.

UCF officials said they'll shut down Terry Avenue during move-in to allow students and their familes extra space to unload.

However, new students and UCF faculty will not be able to park in the campus' new garage quite yet. Officials said construction of the garage isn't finished.

The new garage will have 580 spots and is now expected to open in the middle of September.

The campus store that's located in the garage is also unfinished, which means students will have to pick up their textbooks in another building.

Instead, some drivers will use the garage by the UnionWest building, and others will have access to the garage nearby owned by the city.

"We have a lot of the surface lots here that we'll be utilizing for faculty and staff parking. That's part of our plan that gets us right to about to that number of spaces that we would of had in our parking garage," said Mike Kilbride, UCF downtown assistant vice president.

There is also a big push for the use of other forms of transportation, such as the UCF shuttle, SunRail, or bike-share programs.

Next week, UCF will run 15 daily roundtrip express shuttles between UCF's main campus and UCF's downtown campus.

