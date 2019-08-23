School officer fired after filming nude video of herself in elementary school bathroom, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A school resource officer is out of a job after she filmed a nude video of herself inside an elementary school bathroom during her shift.
Kissimmee Police said the woman removed her badge, uniform and gun when she went to the bathroom at Kissimmee Charter Academy to make the video for her husband in December.
The video, which is heavily blurred, shows the woman asking the recipient what they thought of her video.
The video was unearthed after the Osceola County Sheriff's Office investigated a personal incident with the SRO and her husband.
An investigation showed that while she was on lunch break, she was subject to recall at any point.
Police said she was fired because if a shooting would have happened, she wouldn't have been able to respond.
The officer said that she locked the bathroom door and doesn't believe she should have been fired.
Channel 9 has not included the woman's name as it was redacted in the report.
