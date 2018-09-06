Motorcyclist struck by 7 cars on I-4 after crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old man was struck by seven cars after he hit another vehicle in front of him and fell off his motorcycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
Troopers said the crash happened about 12:20 a.m. near the St. Johns River Bridge near mile market 107 in Deltona.
Troopers said Van Hicks, 21, was riding a Honda motorcycle in the center lane early Thursday and failed to slow down for the vehicle in front of him, troopers said.
He struck the back of a Chevy SUV, was ejected from the motorcycle and was then hit by seven other vehicles, troopers said.
BREAKING: #I4 Eastbound is BACK OPEN at 17/92 after fatal crash investigation near St. Johns Bridge. Delays will still take until 8:30am to fully clear out. pic.twitter.com/mYK8Ul0kgB— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) September 6, 2018
The interstate was closed for several hours as troopers worked to clear the scene.
Troopers said the other drivers who struck Hicks stopped and called law enforcement.
The crash remains under investigation
