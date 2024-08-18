Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Alafaya Trail along Coral Reef Drive around 5 a.m.
Deputies said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with head injuries.
FHP is handling the crash investigation.
