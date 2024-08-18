Hot and sunny in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Humidity will remain on the lower side today, but it will still be hot.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Central Florida will be mostly sunny today with highs in the mid-90s.

No rain is expected today.

Next week, the mugginess and the wet weather return to the forecast.

A stationary front will help elevate Central Florida’s rain chances this week.

Ernesto will continue to spin in the Northern Atlantic for the next few days.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

