Mount Dora Blueberry Festival returns for sweet weekend of family fun

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The 12th annual Mount Dora Blueberry Festival returns April 25–26, offering a weekend of family fun, fresh food, and local vendors.

Held at Donnelly Park, the event celebrates Lake County’s blueberry harvest and agricultural heritage.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of blueberry-themed treats such as pancakes, pies, jams, and fresh berries from local farms. Baked goods will also be available from Umatilla High School’s culinary program students.

Artisan and craft vendors will offer baked goods, artwork, sauces, flowers, and blueberry plants at the festival.

Special guests Lydia Bock-Holt (Miss Florida Blueberry Teen) and Jocelyn Torres (Miss Florida Blueberry) will appear. The popular pie-eating contest returns Saturday at 2 p.m., with free registration at the information booth.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, and admission is free.

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