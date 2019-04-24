Mount Dora officer accused of taking inappropriate photos of city employee

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - An officer with the Mount Dora Police Department was relieved of duty after accusations that he was taking inappropriate photos of another city employee.
Channel 9 learned that Sergeant Keith Taylor has at least two other cases pending -- one of which involves Taylor making sexually inappropriate comments to two other city employees.
The city confirmed that Taylor was relieved of duty with pay, but released no further details.
The accusations against Taylor comes days after 9 Investigates reported Mount Dora's Police Chief John O'Grady was placed on administrative leave for allegedly making inappropriate comments about Hispanic culture while handing out awards at a charity golf event.
Taylor, who has worked in law enforcement for 18 years, worked his way through the ranks within the department after serving four years as a U.S. Marine.
There were some concerns raised about Taylor's performance in employee reviews over the past few years.
One of those concerns include a couple of incidents where he did not follow department policies.
