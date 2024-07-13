Mount Dora Police Department launches safe exchange zone initiative

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The Mounty Dora Police Department is working to make its community safer and announced its new Safety Exchange Zone, providing a secure location for residents to conduct online transactions and custody exchanges.
The new Safety Exchange Zone is in the MDPD parking lot located at 1300 North Donnelly Street.
The Safe Exchange Zone is monitored by surveillance cameras 24/7 to ensure the safety and security of all individuals using the space, a news release states.
The area is well-lit and clearly marked with signage, making it easy to locate and access, police said.
“We understand that online marketplaces can sometimes lead to safety concerns. By providing a designated, monitored area, we hope to give our residents peace of mind when finalizing their transactions,” said Deputy Police Chief Jim Deleu. “This is also a safe space for custody exchanges, ensuring a neutral and secure environment for families.”
The Safety Exchange Zone is available to the public free of charge and does not require an appointment.
Police said to take the following precautions when arranging exchanges:
• Notify a friend or family member of your plans and whereabouts
• Complete transactions during daylight hours whenever possible
• Trust your instincts; if something feels wrong, leave the area and contact the police
