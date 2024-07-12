Magical Dining returns with a record 150 participating restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. — Magical Dining is back for its 19th year with a record 150 restaurants participating.

The restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe menus for either $40 or $60, with either $1 or $2 of the meals going to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida.

Visit Orlando, the program’s organizer, said this year’s list includes 25 restaurants new to the program and nine restaurants that been recognized by the Michelin Guide.

This year, Magical Dining will begin Aug. 16 and run through Sept. 30.

See a list of new participating restaurants below:

• Adega Gaucha — Kissimmee ($40)

• Armando’s — College Park ($40)

• Armando’s — Lake Nona ($40)

• Armando’s — Winter Park ($40)

• Braccia Ristorante ($40)

• Chayote Barrio Kitchen ($60)

• Chef’s Table at The Edgewater ($60)

• Chima Steakhouse ($60)

• Citrus Club ($40)

• Crocante Restaurant + Bar ($40)

• Cru Quarters at The Mayflower ($40)

• F&D Prime Modern Steakhouse ($60)

• Firebirds Wood Fired Grill ($40)

• Helena Modern Riviera ($40)

• Nami ($60)

• Norman’s Orlando ($60)

• Pine & Oak Tavern ($40)

• Sophia’s Trattoria ($40)

• Summer House on the Lake ($40)

• Trabucco ($40)

• Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando ($40)

• Twin View Restaurant at Evermore Resort ($60)

• Wine 4 Oysters Bar and Bites — East Orlando ($40)

• Wine 4 Oysters Bar and Bites — West Orlando ($40)

• Yamasan Sushi and Grill ($40)

The following nine restaurants are featured in the Michelin Guide:

• AVA MediterrAegean ($60 - Recommended)

• BACAN ($60 - Recommended)

• Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen ($60 - Recommended)

• Kabooki Sushi (East Colonial location) ($40 - Recommended)

• Maxine’s on Shine ($40 - Recommended)

• Ravello ($60 - Recommended)

• The Pinery ($40 - Recommended)

• The Ravenous Pig ($40 - Bib Gourmand)

• Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen ($40 - Bib Gourmand)

