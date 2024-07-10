New Smyrna Beach could get a 5-story shopping center with a rooftop restaurant & parking garage

, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach could get a five-story shopping center with a rooftop restaurant and parking garage.

The development would be located at 1300 South Atlantic Avenue at the site of a former Regions Bank.

On top of adding parking spaces for 321 cars, the building would provide other benefits like bathrooms for beachgoers. But all of that doesn’t seem to be enough to get neighbors on board.

Sharon Glenn’s family has owned property in town since the 1950s and said while she understands there is a great need for more parking in the community, she isn’t sure this type of development is the right fit for that side of town.

“They are relying on a parking study which focuses on the issues on Canal and Flagler, this area is not ... it’s miles away and no one is going to park here and go there,” said Glenn.

Her neighbor John Estes agrees and points to a parking lot recently built next to the proposed project, saying it’s rarely full.

“It wasn’t full on the Fourth of July and most days it sits there empty,” said Estes.

Neighbor’s biggest concerns are congestion, speeding and traffic and the noise a rooftop bar could create.

The property has to be rezoned before any development can occur. There is a meeting for a second reading and a public hearing on Aug. 13. There is already a petition with hundreds of signatures against the project.

