Man describes shark attack at New Smyrna Beach over holiday weekend

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — At least two people are recovering from shark bites over the holiday weekend in Central Florida.

The bites happened at New Smyrna Beach.

One man spoke out about his terrifying experience.

“I saw my foot and I could see, like I could see the bite on my foot,” said shark bite victim Connor Baker. “And I could see blood come out dripping off my foot. That’s when it really hit like, oh, it was legit a bite.”

First responders raced to the beach near Flagler Avenue when Baker was bitten on Thursday.

Beach safety officials said he was in knee-deep water when the shark latched onto his foot.

