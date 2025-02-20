Movie, TV actor Eric Mabius arrested over alleged disturbance at Florida bar

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A seasoned Hollywood actor found himself behind bars in Nassau County Thursday.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office reports that actor Eric Mabius, 53, was arrested on charges of battery and resisting law enforcement without violence.

According to the announcement, the 53-year-old actor and an unnamed woman were reportedly intoxicated and creating a disturbance at the Goat on Lofton Square Court that morning.

Deputies say witnesses told them Mabius and the woman started spitting on several patrons after the bartender asked the female to leave multiple times.

Mabius then allegedly pushed a woman, knocking her to the ground and pulling out “fistfuls” of her hair, according to the sheriff’s office. A bystander reportedly pulled Mabius away from her.

The statement said Mabius became “increasingly belligerent” outside the bar and repeatedly failed to comply with their instructions to stay seated. It goes on to state that he also tried to walk behind a deputy, prompting several deputies to escort him back to a bench and place him under arrest.

In the statement, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said, “This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our community, regardless of celebrity status. Our deputies quickly dealt with an uncooperative individual, and we’re thankful no one was seriously injured during this unfortunate incident.”

The sheriff’s office said the victim did not press charges, but Mabius and the woman were still arrested on simple battery and resisting without violence charges.

Mabius has appeared in multiple films and TV shows over 30 years, including “Resident Evil,” “Ugly Betty”, the “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” series and multiple Hallmark TV movies.

