Multiple arrests made in ‘major’ drug bust targeting meth, fentanyl dealers in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple people have been taken into custody following a major drug bust in Volusia County.

Eyewitness News was on the front lines early Thursday morning when the Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and FDLE served warrants and recovered drugs the sheriff said came to the county from Mexico.

SWAT teams surrounded SUVs in Daytona State’s parking lot at dawn. Each group was tasked with a different takedown of drug dealers and distributors responsible for selling meth and fentanyl on Volusia County streets.

“We have 38 arrest warrants to execute this morning and 5 search warrants,” Sheriff Chitwood explained to our team during a ride-along.

Only our cameras were in the Sheriff’s car during the operation. The first arrest was in Port Orange for Toure Wilder, who Chitwood called the “ringleader.”

His arrest was followed by others in Daytona Beach at homes and a hotel. The Sheriff said all of the suspects have been under surveillance and wiretaps since October of last year.

FDLE’s Chief of Investigations, Jason Kriegsman, explained how these operations take strong partnerships on all levels.

“Operations like this one, where state, local, and federal partners come together to fight the fentanyl epidemic that we’re all facing, shows that none of these drug dealers in Volusia or anywhere else in the state are safe,” Kriegsman said.

County Councilman Matt Reinhart, who represents the district, also tagged along.

“It was just a year ago that my brother died from a fentanyl overdose, so this is personal to me,” Reinhart said.

After the five search warrants were successfully served, SWAT teams spread out across the county to start picking up the 38 suspected dealers who were wanted on warrants.

