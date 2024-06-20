Local

Troopers respond to deadly crash after driver strikes tree in Osceola County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Thursday in Osceola County.

Troopers said they were called around 8:38 a.m. after reports of a deadly crash on Hickory Tree Road and Nursery Road.

The crash involved a vehicle that struck a tree.

Troopers said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

