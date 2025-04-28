Orlando woman’s case against AI chatbot company after son’s death heads to court

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mother is heading to court on Monday after accusing an AI chatbot of pushing her son to suicide.

Megan Garcia says her 14-year-old son shot himself after developing a relationship with a chatbot on Character-AI.

Her lawsuit alleges that the company’s chatbot engaged in abusive and sexual interactions with her son, which ultimately led him to commit suicide.

The lawsuit alleges that the company is guilty of negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Attorneys for Garcia say the artificial intelligence does not have enough safety features.

This is the first time a court will consider whether AI is protected speech under the First Amendment.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group