Multiple cows struck, killed by vehicles in West Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Several cows are believed to be dead after they were struck by vehicles in West Melbourne on Tuesday.
It happened on U.S. 192 where Brevard County Fire Rescue said at least four cars struck the herd of cows.
Officials said at least 10 people were in the cars. They all refused medical treatment at the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
