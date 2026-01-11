Two motorcyclists die in deadly Brevard crash, troopers confirm

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash in Brevard County on Sunday, January 11, led to the deaths of two motorcyclists, aged 24 and 19, both from Barefoot Bay. Troopers reported that the accident happened around 11:34 a.m. at the intersection of Micco Road and Babcock Street.

Troopers say the collision involved two motorcycles moving east on Micco Road and a Chevrolet Tahoe heading west. Witnesses indicated that both motorcyclists were exceeding the speed limit when the SUV tried to make a left turn, crossing their path.

Law enforcement confirms both motorcyclists from Barefoot Bay were pronounced dead at the scene, and their next of kin notified.

The 71-year-old woman driver from Clarks Summit, Pa., who wore a seat belt, suffered minor injuries in the incident and wasn’t taken for medical care.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident is under investigation, and more details might be released as it continues.

