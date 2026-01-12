Footage shows tense standoff before deadly police shooting in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Police in Saint Cloud released video of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened last month.

The footage shows officers instructing a man, identified as Michael Turner, to put his hands up and exit a bush before they opened fire.

According to police, Turner was given several commands to surrender before allegedly pointing a gun at the officers.

In response to the threat, they fired their weapons.

Deputies said they later recovered a stolen gun from Turner.

The officers involved have now returned to duty following the investigation.

