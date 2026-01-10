Florida woman arrested after throwing collard greens and threatening victims with skillet

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Wendy Leigh Messer, a 58-year-old woman from Satsuma, was arrested Monday night after a food-related altercation that included allegations of battery and aggravated assault with a weapon.

She faces charges including battery, aggravated assault, and possession of cocaine following the incident at a residence in Putnam County.

Deputies responded to a report of an altercation at Messer’s home in Satsuma around 9:15 p.m. on Monday. One victim claimed that Messer threw a plate of collard greens at her and threatened to use a knife against her. The second victim reported fear when Messer approached her while holding a cast-iron skillet in a threatening manner.

The first victim stated that during the argument, Messer swung her hand close to her face, narrowly missing her nose, as outlined in the incident report by Deputy Austin Chewning.

When deputies arrested Messer, she reportedly reached for her pocket. Upon inquiry about illegal substances, she mentioned, “Maybe marijuana,” indicating possible drug possession.

A search revealed two glass smoking pipes with residue typically associated with crack cocaine, identified as drug paraphernalia by deputies. Furthermore, they discovered a vial containing a white rock-like substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Messer denied ownership of the jeans she was wearing, suggesting that she had been set up.

Messer was booked into Putnam County Jail at 1:12 a.m. on Tuesday

