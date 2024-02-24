Multiple crashes at busy intersection prompts County to push for portable traffic signals

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Horizon West are relieved that traffic signals will go at the intersection of Avalon and Schofield.

Orange County said as an immediate remedy to safety concerns from drivers, it will be adding portable traffic signals.

“A promise to get to Zero Traffic Fatalities means we act before the tragedy – not after,” said Commissioner Nicole Wilson.

Drivers on Avalon don’t have a signal, so they don’t have to stop and speed past the intersection.

Eyewitness News monitored the intersection Friday and, throughout the day, saw drivers coming from 429 timing vehicles along Avalon to make sure it was safe to turn left or right.

“In the morning or rush hour every single time. I’m like, Oh my gosh, Oh my gosh, there’s going to be a wreck,” said Brooke Baird, Horizon West Resident.

Florida Highway Patrol said since September, there have been nine crashes in or around the intersection, including two in January, two days apart.

“It shouldn’t have to be a fight to have to get traffic lights or safety devices in this neighborhood,” said Russ Schwalbe, Horizon West Resident.

Schwalbe said it’s been days where he avoids the intersection because of dangers when making a left turn.

He said when more development comes to the area, it will only get worse. Development for a wave pool will start construction soon in that very intersection.

“They need to put the infrastructure first before it gets to a point where it’s not an issue,” said Schwalbe.

There is no time frame for when the portable signals will be put in, or when permanent ones will be installed.

Orange County said it is working on getting quotes from vendors to install the signals as soon as possible as a quick measure to address the safety concerns.

