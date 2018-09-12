NICEVILLE, Fla. - A house caught fire after a naked man baked cookies on a George Foreman Grill and left them unattended, according to the Niceville Police Department.
When firefighters arrived at the smoke-filled home on Date Palm Drive, the man answered the door, naked, and said “I’m sorry,” then closed the door, according to an incident report.
When police arrived, the man answered the door and left it open, then walked deeper into the home that had several items on fire, the report said.
Since he showed no signs of caring for his safety, officers removed the man from the house, police said.
“He would have been seriously injured or could have possibly died,” the report stated.
The man admitted to drinking two liters of vodka and smoking marijuana since 9 p.m., police said. The call came in at about 12 a.m.
Police said he tried to put dry towels on top of the fiery grill, but the towels also caught fire.
The man was not injured.
