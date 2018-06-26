0 Oh, Florida: Crazy animal stories piling up this summer (and it's just getting started)

Mother nature has been putting the wild in Florida wildlife this summer. It seems like every day brings a new crazy headline involving an animal in Florida.

Here's a list of the ones that caught our eye:

Two iguanas got into a fierce fight at a Boca Raton Starbucks as customers looked on

A video of two large, cranky iguanas butting heads – literally – outside a Starbucks in Boca Raton, Florida, has gone viral, racking up thousands of views on Facebook.

A video posted Saturday of two large, cranky iguanas butting heads – literally – outside a Starbucks in Boca Raton, Florida, has gone viral, racking up thousands of views on Facebook.

A Florida man pried a 10-foot alligator from a python's deadly grip

Mike Kimmel rescued a gator from a 10 foot python in the Florida Everglades Mike Kimmel

Mike Kimmel, who runs Martin County Trapping and Removals and Martin County Wildlife Rescue, and is a contractor for South Florida’s Python Elimination Program, had the daring task of rescuing a small alligator from the grips of a nearly 10-foot-long Burmese python in the Florida Everglades.

Two women helped a small gator cross Colonial Drive

A WFTV viewer said she was sitting at a red light on Colonial Drive Sunday when two women got out of their cars to help an alligator cross Dean Road in Union Park.

A bear that wandered into a South Florida neighborhood was lured to safety with waffles

File image of a black bear.

A Naples resident said they saw Florida wildlife officers place waffles stuffed with something in a container and then put the container in the trap to lure the bear inside -- and it worked!

A rare alligator named Snowball was stolen from TV stars during intentionally set fire

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for Snowball, a rare Leucistic alligator who was stolen from the stars of the TV show "Swamp Brothers" after their Bushnell sanctuary was robbed and set on fire. Dozens of other reptiles died in the fire.

A rare alligator, reality TV, and fire: This story has it all. Deputies and firefighters were called to a building fire in Bushnell. Online records show the building is a sanctuary known as the Swamp, which belongs to the stars of “Swamp Brothers” on the Discovery Channel. When firefighters doused the flames, deputies realized a Leucistic alligator known as Snowball, who was housed there with dozens of other reptiles, was missing.

A determined gator headbutted a trapper and slapped police officer

An alligator trapper and a police officer in Ocoee got a little more than they bargained for. Video shows the trapper trying to restrain the gator in the back of a pickup truck. As he was trying to capture it, the animal headbutted the trapper, knocking him out cold.

Wildlife officials captured a bear that totaled an SUV

Florida wildlife officials said they believe the bear attacked several dogs and broke into the side door of a secured garage and got inside another car in Longwood before it was captured.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.