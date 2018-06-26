Oh, Florida: Crazy animal stories piling up this summer (and it's just getting started)

Mother nature has been putting the wild in Florida wildlife this summer. It seems like every day brings a new crazy headline involving an animal in Florida.
Here's a list of the ones that caught our eye:
Two iguanas got into a fierce fight at a Boca Raton Starbucks as customers looked on
A video posted Saturday of two large, cranky iguanas butting heads – literally – outside a Starbucks in Boca Raton, Florida, has gone viral, racking up thousands of views on Facebook.
A Florida man pried a 10-foot alligator from a python's deadly grip
Mike Kimmel, who runs Martin County Trapping and Removals and Martin County Wildlife Rescue, and is a contractor for South Florida’s Python Elimination Program, had the daring task of rescuing a small alligator from the grips of a nearly 10-foot-long Burmese python in the Florida Everglades.
Two women helped a small gator cross Colonial Drive
A WFTV viewer said she was sitting at a red light on Colonial Drive Sunday when two women got out of their cars to help an alligator cross Dean Road in Union Park.
A bear that wandered into a South Florida neighborhood was lured to safety with waffles
A Naples resident said they saw Florida wildlife officers place waffles stuffed with something in a container and then put the container in the trap to lure the bear inside -- and it worked!
A rare alligator named Snowball was stolen from TV stars during intentionally set fire
A rare alligator, reality TV, and fire: This story has it all. Deputies and firefighters were called to a building fire in Bushnell. Online records show the building is a sanctuary known as the Swamp, which belongs to the stars of “Swamp Brothers” on the Discovery Channel. When firefighters doused the flames, deputies realized a Leucistic alligator known as Snowball, who was housed there with dozens of other reptiles, was missing.
A determined gator headbutted a trapper and slapped police officer
An alligator trapper and a police officer in Ocoee got a little more than they bargained for. Video shows the trapper trying to restrain the gator in the back of a pickup truck. As he was trying to capture it, the animal headbutted the trapper, knocking him out cold.
Wildlife officials captured a bear that totaled an SUV
Florida wildlife officials said they believe the bear attacked several dogs and broke into the side door of a secured garage and got inside another car in Longwood before it was captured.
