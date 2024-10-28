Local

NASA astronaut Suni Williams to help celebrate Diwali from International Space Station

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA astronaut Suni Williams will send a special message on Monday from the International Space Station to the White House for Diwali celebrations.

President Joe Biden will light a Diya lamp to honor the “Festival of Lights.”

Williams has been orbiting Earth since June, following concerns the Starliner spacecraft was not able to bring its crew home.

Williams and astronaut Butch Willmore are expected to return to Earth along with the SpaceX Crew-9 team in February.

