NASA astronaut Suni Williams to help celebrate Diwali from International Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA astronaut Suni Williams will send a special message on Monday from the International Space Station to the White House for Diwali celebrations.

President Joe Biden will light a Diya lamp to honor the “Festival of Lights.”

Williams has been orbiting Earth since June, following concerns the Starliner spacecraft was not able to bring its crew home.

Read: Boeing’s Starliner capsule leaves space station, heads home without any astronauts

Williams and astronaut Butch Willmore are expected to return to Earth along with the SpaceX Crew-9 team in February.

