NASA to celebrate 55th anniversary of first moon landing at Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA will celebrate a historic milestone in space exploration this weekend.

Officials at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will gather to honor humanity’s first mission to land on the moon.

Saturday marks the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

NASA will be celebrating the mission with events for “Moon Fest” over the weekend.

Experts will go into detail about the Apollo 11 mission and discuss the future of space travel.

