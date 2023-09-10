NASA experiment becomes first to produce oxygen on another planet

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first experiment to produce oxygen on another planet has come to an end.

NASA officials said its Perseverance rover exceeded goals on Mars.

Perseverance was launched from Florida more than three years ago.

Since starting the experiment, it has generated 122 grams of oxygen, which is the amount that a small dog breathes in 10 hours.

The Martian atmosphere is primarily carbon dioxide and only has trace levels of oxygen.

Oxygen can be used to create breathable air and it can also be used to create fuel for rocket engines.

The experiment could help astronauts explore the red planet in the future.

