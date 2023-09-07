NASA shares new details on ‘Psyche’ mission to study metal-rich asteroid

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is sharing new details about a planned mission to study a distant asteroid.

NASA is teaming up with SpaceX to launch the Psyche mission to study a metal-rich asteroid.

The Psyche asteroid is orbiting the sun between Mars and Jupiter.

SpaceX crews are planning to launch the Psyche spacecraft from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on October 5.

NASA officials said this will be the first spacecraft to study an asteroid that is primarily made of metal, and not rock or ice.

Geologists believe the space rock was once part of the metallic core of a planet.

