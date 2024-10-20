NASA plans for return of Crew-8 astronauts after weather delays

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA leaders are working on when a group of astronauts will return to Earth.
NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-8 astronauts are trying to find the best time for a Crew Dragon spacecraft to depart the International Space Station.
Crew-8′s return was delayed due to bad weather at several possible landing sites.
The Crew-8 mission launched in March and conducted over 200 experiments.
If the weather improves, they could leave the International Space Station as early as Monday night.
