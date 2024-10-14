Today: NASA set to launch Europa Clipper on 1.8B mile journey to Jupiter

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA says it is close to getting its highly-anticipated Europa Clipper mission off the ground.

Officials are planning for a launch early Monday afternoon.

A SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket will carry the Europa Clipper on the initial leg of its journey to Jupiter’s moon Europa.

#EuropaClipper launch update:



NASA and SpaceX are targeting NET Monday, Oct. 14, for the launch of the Europa Clipper mission from Launch Complex 39A.



Following Hurricane Milton, teams are continuing to do checkouts to ensure flight readiness. https://t.co/ELfsUxbQQX — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) October 12, 2024

Europa is believed to have a saltwater ocean on its surface.

Scientists say this ocean could be the perfect place for life to exist.

This will be NASA’s first mission to conduct a detailed study of the moon.

Liftoff is scheduled for 12:06 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

We’re going on a 1.8-billion-mile journey to an ocean world – Jupiter moon, Europa!

@EuropaClipper is set to launch on Monday, Oct. 14, on a @SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at 12:06pm ET (1606 UTC) from @NASAKennedy. Use #AskNASA to send us your questions. https://t.co/o3xgleA6Z3 — NASA (@NASA) October 14, 2024

