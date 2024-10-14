Today: NASA set to launch Europa Clipper on 1.8B mile journey to Jupiter

Local

NASA set to launch Europa Clipper on 1.8B mile journey to Jupiter

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

SpaceX to launch NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft to study Jupiter moon

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA says it is close to getting its highly-anticipated Europa Clipper mission off the ground.

Officials are planning for a launch early Monday afternoon.

A SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket will carry the Europa Clipper on the initial leg of its journey to Jupiter’s moon Europa.

Europa is believed to have a saltwater ocean on its surface.

Scientists say this ocean could be the perfect place for life to exist.

This will be NASA’s first mission to conduct a detailed study of the moon.

Liftoff is scheduled for 12:06 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

