NASA prepares for Crew-9 mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Another crew of NASA astronauts is getting ready to travel to the International Space Station.

On Friday, NASA officials gave a news conference to provide mission updates.

Crew-9 is set to launch in mid-August.

NASA astronauts Zena Cardman, Nick Hague, Stephanie Wilson, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexsandr Gorbunov will head to the ISS.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the crew on a Dragon spacecraft.

It will blast off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

This will be NASA’s ninth crew rotation mission.

It will also be Gorbunov’s first trip to space and the station, as well as the first spaceflight for Cardman.

