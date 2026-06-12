NASA responds to outcry from some over lack of women on Artemis III crew

ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA is responding to public reaction regarding the crew selection for the Artemis III mission.

The agency faces expressions of disappointment and outrage over the absence of women on the mission’s crew.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman addressed the public’s concerns.

He noted that crew selection does not involve political appointees and is instead handled by the Astronaut Office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group